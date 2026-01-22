Sean Dyche: Nottingham Forest ‘working’ on signing a new striker

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche says the club are “working” on bringing a new striker in.

Forest were without a recognised frontman as they slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat in the Europa League at Portuguese club Braga, which all-but condemns them to the play-off round next month.

They are trying to bring in Italy forward Lorenzo Lucca, who has been on loan at Napoli from Udinese.

Dyche told TNT Sports: “We’re certainly working on it. The club know, they’re aware. They can see the situation. So yeah, we’re certainly working on it. We’ll see.”

Forest had to deploy winger Dan Ndoye in the number nine position in Braga as Igor Jesus was injured and Taiwo Awoniyi is not registered.

And it was a “minute of madness” that saw Forest lose the game and with it virtually any chance of finishing in the top eight of the league phase.

Forest were sunk by skipper Ryan Yates’ second-half own goal, which came less than a minute after Morgan Gibbs-White missed a penalty.

“Very frustrating. One minute of madness. A game we never looked in trouble,” Dyche added.

“There is effort here, that killer edge, we want more of that. Of course, we are in that weird situation where we have to protect players who playing a lot of football.

“We want to do well in this competition, we still do, of course.

“It is a fine line – it is a juggling act. You want to give everyone a chance to showcase themselves.

“They are working ever so hard in training. To come here, we expect to step on and that is the kind of thing we are waiting for, that feeling to take the game on and it never really occurred.

“You might come away with a draw, but you shouldn’t really lose that game.

“One minute of madness cost us the game. I don’t think they hardly had a real chance, then we had a goalmouth scramble and even that can’t go in.”