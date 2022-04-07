Is Braga vs Rangers on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture
Everything you need to know about the quarter-final clash
Rangers visit Braga this evening for the first leg of the club’s Europa League quarter-final tie.
The Scottish champions overcame Borussia Dortmund in a stunning play-off tie to set up a last-16 clash with Red Star Belgrade, whom Rangers eliminated after surviving a second-leg defeat.
Next up for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team is Braga, who defeated Monaco in the last 16 of the Europa League and enter tonight’s game on the back of a win against top-four rivals Benfica in the Portuguese top flight.
Rangers, meanwhile, were beaten by rivals and Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic in the weekend’s Old Firm derby, so they must move past that result to pick up a positive result here.
Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s match.
When is it?
The game will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 7 April.
How can I watch it?
The match will air live on BT Sport 2, and the broadcaster will also stream the action live on its website and app.
What is the team news?
Alfredo Morelos sustained an injury while representing Colombia, and it has since been announced that he will miss the rest of the season. Ianis Hagi remains a long-term absentee.
Predicted line-ups
Braga: Matheus; P Oliveira, Carmo, Tormena; Y Couto, Musrati, A Horta, Gomes; Medeiros, R Horta; V Oliveira.
Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Jack, Kamara; Aribo, Ramsey, Kent; Roofe.
Odds
Braga: 5/4
Draw: 21/10
Rangers: 11/5
Prediction
A competitive game, with Rangers to be buoyed by their recent results in the competition to secure an encouraging draw that will position them well ahead of the second leg. Braga 1-1 Rangers.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies