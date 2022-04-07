Rangers visit Braga this evening for the first leg of the club’s Europa League quarter-final tie.

The Scottish champions overcame Borussia Dortmund in a stunning play-off tie to set up a last-16 clash with Red Star Belgrade, whom Rangers eliminated after surviving a second-leg defeat.

Next up for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team is Braga, who defeated Monaco in the last 16 of the Europa League and enter tonight’s game on the back of a win against top-four rivals Benfica in the Portuguese top flight.

Rangers, meanwhile, were beaten by rivals and Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic in the weekend’s Old Firm derby, so they must move past that result to pick up a positive result here.

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s match.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 7 April.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on BT Sport 2, and the broadcaster will also stream the action live on its website and app.

What is the team news?

Alfredo Morelos is set to miss out due to injury (Getty Images)

Alfredo Morelos sustained an injury while representing Colombia, and it has since been announced that he will miss the rest of the season. Ianis Hagi remains a long-term absentee.

Predicted line-ups

Braga: Matheus; P Oliveira, Carmo, Tormena; Y Couto, Musrati, A Horta, Gomes; Medeiros, R Horta; V Oliveira.

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Jack, Kamara; Aribo, Ramsey, Kent; Roofe.

Odds

Braga: 5/4

Draw: 21/10

Rangers: 11/5

Prediction

A competitive game, with Rangers to be buoyed by their recent results in the competition to secure an encouraging draw that will position them well ahead of the second leg. Braga 1-1 Rangers.