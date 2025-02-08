Altrincham ease past Braintree
The hosts were rarely troubled.
Alex Newby scored and added an assist to help Altrincham to a 3-1 victory over Braintree.
Regan Linney nearly fired the hosts in front with an effort that was ultimately cleared off the line, but only as far as Newby who tapped home the eighth-minute opener.
Newby nearly added another moments later before he was brought down inside Braintree’s area and the referee pointed to the spot.
Linney stepped up, doubling Altrincham’s lead on the half hour, then Newby found Joe Nuttall, who tucked away the hosts’ third in the 74th minute.
Chay Cooper clawed one back for the visitors in the 82nd minute, and Altrincham were briefly shorthanded after Matty Kosylo was shown red in the second minute of stoppage time.