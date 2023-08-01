Jump to content

Leeds chasing Manchester United defender to help promotion push

Daniel Farke is hoping to steer Leeds back to the Premier League at the first time of asking

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Tuesday 01 August 2023 13:45
Comments
Leeds United are considering a move for Manchester United's Brandon Williams, as Daniel Farke attempts to bring the club straight back to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old full-back has found opportunities limited at Old Trafford, although is enjoying a productive pre-season.

Williams did spend the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Norwich City, where Farke briefly worked with him. Leeds would be able to offer regular first-team football in a progressive team.

United would prefer all squad exits to be permanent at this point as Erik ten Hag seeks to reshape his squad, and requires fees to fund planned targets.

The Dutch coach needs to raise another £50m to fund a move for Fiorentina's Moroccan star Sofyan Amrabat. Williams is one of those available for transfer, so a deal could be done. Much would depend on the player's willingness to drop down a division.

