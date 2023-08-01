Leeds chasing Manchester United defender to help promotion push

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Leeds United are considering a move for Manchester United's Brandon Williams, as Daniel Farke attempts to bring the club straight back to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old full-back has found opportunities limited at Old Trafford, although is enjoying a productive pre-season.

Williams did spend the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Norwich City, where Farke briefly worked with him. Leeds would be able to offer regular first-team football in a progressive team.

United would prefer all squad exits to be permanent at this point as Erik ten Hag seeks to reshape his squad, and requires fees to fund planned targets.

The Dutch coach needs to raise another £50m to fund a move for Fiorentina's Moroccan star Sofyan Amrabat. Williams is one of those available for transfer, so a deal could be done. Much would depend on the player's willingness to drop down a division.