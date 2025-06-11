Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brazil clinch World Cup spot as Carlo Ancelotti enjoys home debut in charge

The win lifts Brazil to third in South American qualifying, joining Ecuador on 25 points.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 11 June 2025 05:14 BST
Brazil’s coach Carlo Ancelotti (Andre Penner/AP)
Brazil’s coach Carlo Ancelotti (Andre Penner/AP) (AP)

Brazil secured a spot at the 2026 World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Paraguay in a successful home debut for new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian’s second match in charge made for a memorable night in Sao Paulo, courtesy of Vinicius Jr’s 43rd-minute goal.

The hosts dominated possession, but managed just four shots on target as Paraguay took the result down to the wire.

The result was still much-improved from Ancelotti’s debut in last week’s goalless draw against Peru.

The win lifts Brazil to third in South American qualifying, level on points with second-placed Ecuador who sealed their World Cup place with a goalless draw in Peru.

The top six teams in CONMEBOL qualifying receive automatic qualification.

Elsewhere, first-place Argentina drew 1-1 with sixth-place Colombia after Thiago Almada’s goal in the 81st minute cancelled out Luis Diaz’s 24th-minute opener.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in