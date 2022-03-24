Brazil are taking on Chile in World Cup qualifying tonight.

This Brazilian side is on an impressive 33-game unbeaten streak in Conmebol qualifying and have already booked their spot at Qatar 2022, although they are still fighting for top spot with rivals Argentina in what is manager Tite’s final campaign in charge of the Selecao.

Chile are three points off the top four automatic qualifying places so a surprise three points here would be a welcome boost. But Martin Lasarte’s men need to overturn the odds – they have won only one of their past 18 matches against Brazil.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the match?

Brazil vs Chile takes place tonight, Thursday 24 March, at 11.30pm in the UK.

How to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on Premier Sports 1, which is channel 412 for subscribers.

What is the team news?

Brazil are missing Raphinha avoid he contracted Covid-19. Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes also misses the international break as he is expecting his first child. Manchester City’s Ederson has withdrawn due to illness.

Chile are without Ben Brereton Diaz after the Blackburn striker picked up an ankle injury.

Possible line-ups

Brazil: Alisson, Danilo, Thiago Silva, Maquinhos, Telles, Paqueta, Casemiro, Coutinho, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Neymar.

Chile: Bravo, Kuscevic, Medel, Maripan, Isla, Aranguiz, Vidal, Pulgar, Suazo, Vargas, Sanchez.

Odds

Brazil 1/3

Draw 7/2

Chile 7/1

Prediction

Despite one or two missing players, Brazil are in great form with a deep pool of talent and they will have enough to see off Chile. Brazil 2-0 Chile.