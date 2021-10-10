Brazil face Colombia tonight in a Conmebol World Cup qualifying fixture, as the Selecao look to edge closer to booking their place in Qatar next year.

Tite’s side made a perfect start to their qualifying campaign with eight wins from their first eight matches and face a triple header this week with matches against Venezuela and Uruguay either side of their trip to the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla.

Wins over Peru and Chile last month were overshadowed by their fixture against Argentina, which was suspended after kick-off due to an alleged Covid-19 protocol breach.

Colombia face a battle to seal an automatic qualification spot, and stood with 13 points from their opening nine fixtures.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s match.

When is Colombia vs Brazil?

The match kicks off at 10pm BST on Sunday 10 October.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 and subscribers can stream it via the Premier Player website and app.

What’s the team news?

Brazil have their Premier League internationals available this time out, with Alisson, Fabinho, Ederson, Gabriel Jesus, Douglas Luiz, Fred, Raphinha, Thiago Silva and Emerson Royal selected in their squad.

Neymar is set to return after missing the Venezuela match due to suspension.

Colombia have their defensive pairing of Davinson Sanchez and Yerry Mina available. Radamel Falcao is back scoring goals at club level following his move to Rayo Vallecano, but James Rodriguez has not been selected.

Possible line-ups

Colombia: Ospina; Medina, Sanchez, Mina, Tesillo; Cuadrado, Barrios, Uribe, Diaz; Zapata, Falcao

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Pacqueta, Casemiro, Fabinho, Vinicius; Neymar, Barbosa

Odds

Colombia: 3/1

Draw: 12/5

Brazil: 11/10

Prediction

A comfortable, if narrow, win for the visitors. Colombia 0-1 Brazil