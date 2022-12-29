Jump to content

In pictures: The remarkable life of Brazil’s World Cup great Pele

The Brazil great, who has died aged 82, enjoyed a colourful career.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 29 December 2022 19:13
Pele arrives at Manchester Airport ahead of the 1966 World Cup (PA)
(PA Archive)

Pele has died at the age of 82.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the Brazil great’s career in pictures.

London calling

Fine Troon-ing

Handbags at Hampden

All smiles on arrival

Small piece of history

Change of role

Bad day at Goodison

Early exit

World Cup winners

Sheffield star

Special guests

Medical man

Meeting Maradona

Wembley way

Record-breaking bid

All-time greats

Writing history

Old Trafford outing

Degree of recognition

Anfield ovation

