In pictures: The remarkable life of Brazil’s World Cup great
The Brazil great, who has died aged 82, enjoyed a colourful career.
Pele has died at the age of 82.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at the Brazil great’s career in pictures.
London calling
Fine Troon-ing
Handbags at Hampden
All smiles on arrival
Small piece of history
Change of role
Bad day at Goodison
Early exit
World Cup winners
Sheffield star
Special guests
Medical man
Meeting Maradona
Wembley way
Record-breaking bid
All-time greats
Writing history
Old Trafford outing
Degree of recognition
Anfield ovation