Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brendan Rodgers realistic about top-six hopes after lack of summer signings

Leicester have only brought in former Cardiff keeper Alex Smithies this summer.

Rachel Steinberg
Sunday 14 August 2022 22:30
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers admitted he’s struggled in this transfer window (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers admitted he’s struggled in this transfer window (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers admitted his top-six hopes are severely diminished after budget constraints have resulted in just a single summer signing.

Former Cardiff keeper Alex Smithies, who on Friday joined the Foxes for two years on a free transfer, is the lone new addition to Rodgers’ squad so far.

Rodgers readily acknowledged his situation was in pronounced contrast to the new-look Arsenal side who beat Leicester 4-2 on Saturday.

I obviously want the club to be up there fighting and challenging for European football,, but that’s going to take investment, and if we can’t do that than I also have to be realistic as well

Brendan Rodgers

“It obviously feels a little strange not to be signing anyone,” he said. “However I understand the predicament the club is in, so from that I can’t then get too down and too disappointed about it. The reality is there, we’ve been unable to do any business.

Recommended

“It’s just unfortunate because I’m an ambitious coach, I want to challenge at the top end of the table. That’s why I came here, in order to disrupt the market like I’ve said before, to be up there. But for that you need to constantly evolve and improve.

“I respect the club, I trust the club, and if we can’t do it then of course my focus purely goes onto the players that we have and try to maximise their potential.

“That’s it. There’s no point in crying about it, you’ve just got to get on with it. I drive into work every single day, I love the club. The training ground is amazing, I work with a really honest bunch of players that give me everything.

“So I can’t complain. I obviously want the club to be up there fighting and challenging for European football, top where we’ve been for a few years, but that’s going to take investment, and if we can’t do that than I also have to be realistic as well.”

Leicester finished fifth in both the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons but just missed out on European football with an eighth-place finish last term.

Leicester’s Wesley Fofana has been linked to a Chelsea move (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Rodgers’ reality check could prove even more prescient if rumours of a potential Wesley Fofana move to Chelsea come true before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Meanwhile, the impact of key winger Harvey Barnes’ absence from the squad with a knee injury has compounded Rodgers’ problems, forcing him to reconsider his tactics.

He added: “Because we don’t have the wingers, that means we’re restricted on what you can do in the game.

Harvey Barnes’ ongoing injury woes have compounded Leicester’s problems (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

“But over the three years I’ve been here we’ve been flexible enough in our system. Our principles are always the same but the systems have changed. You could see that they’re comfortable in the systems they play but when you don’t have wingers you can’t play 4-3-3.

“He’s one of our top players. You’ve seen exactly what we were trying to do over the course of pre-season, five weeks, and then you take him out and the whole game-plan changes.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in