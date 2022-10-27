Jump to content

Brendan Rodgers wants ‘brilliant player’ Erling Haaland to play against Leicester

Pep Guardiola says the Norwegian was suffering from a fever and a foot injury following the 0-0 draw with Dortmund on Wednesday

Nick Mashiter
Thursday 27 October 2022 16:34
<p>Rodgers is keen for Leicester to test themselves against Haaland </p>

Brendan Rodgers wants Leicester City to face Erling Haaland despite the striker’s red-hot form.

The 22-year-old has given Manchester City an injury scare after coming off against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola said he was suffering from a fever and a foot injury following the 0-0 draw.

Haaland has 17 Premier League goals this season and 22 in 16 appearances in all competitions since his £51million summer move from Dortmund but Rodgers is eager for his men to test themselves when City visit the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

He said: “You want to see the best players. The beauty of the Premier League is we have the chance to see a genuine world-class player develop on our shores. I really hope he plays.

“He is a brilliant player. Everyone can see the talent. He is a natural goalscorer and clearly works on it. He never wastes a run but the biggest thing for me has been his hunger and the effort he puts in to be the best player he can be.

“He is a young player who works on his game. He has that hunger to be the best he can be. I hope he plays, it’s great to measure yourself against the top talents and he is a top talent.”

City, who trail leaders Arsenal by two points, will go top with victory with the Gunners not playing Nottingham Forest until Sunday.

“It’s a team who have incredible quality,” said Rodgers.

“You know defensively you will have to work. I’m a big admirer of Pep and his work. We understand the challenges in the game but will also prepare for the moments when we can be a threat.

“You have to defend well and be aggressive. You have to have that luck along the way but we know we can score goals.”

Jonny Evans (calf) will be assessed while Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring) has returned to training but the game may come too soon. Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) remain out.

Leicester climbed off the bottom of the table with Sunday’s 4-0 win at Wolves and sit 17th, two points above the relegation zone.

“There’s a different feel to the team when you are winning games,” added Rodgers.

