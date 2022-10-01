Jump to content

Brendan Rodgers admits hospice visit puts Leicester plight in perspective

Leicester are bottom of the Premier League ahead of facing Nottingham Forest.

Nick Mashiter
Saturday 01 October 2022 22:30
Brendan Rodgers admits visiting a hospice has helped put Leicester’s struggles into perspective.

The Foxes boss took time to reflect during the international break and spent time at a hospice in Northern Ireland.

It helped shape his outlook and Rodgers was bullish ahead of Nottingham Forest’s visit on Monday.

The Foxes are winless and bottom of the Premier League but Rodgers has had time to take stock after his time in Belfast.

“It was a chance to put things into perspective,” he said. “There is a children’s hospice and an adults’ hospice. Life is put in perspective there.

“You think you suffer in football and you do in terms of results but it is much bigger than that.

“I (also) took the senior staff for a couple of days after the Tottenham game to go and reflect and talk and play a bit of golf.

“I took them to Loch Lomond and played a couple of days there which was very nice.

“I enjoyed that and it breaks the cycle. It is also key as I know that you can’t isolate yourself.

“We all have bad moments in whatever it is but the key is to not go and be on your own. It is so important. We had a nice couple of days there and were back in here for some work.”

Leicester will go level on points with second-bottom Forest, who have lost their last four games, with victory.

Chairman Top (Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha) is due to attend – a scheduled visit which was always planned – but Rodgers knows he is under pressure to deliver.

He said: “The supporters have every right not to be pleased. It’s the challenge for clubs like ourselves to be fighting for European football. For that there has to be constant improvement.

“It’s always going to be a huge challenge but one I relish.”

