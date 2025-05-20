Brennan Johnson confident Spurs can formulate new plan to overcome Man Utd again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brennan Johnson played down Tottenham’s past wins over Manchester United but is confident they will formulate a new plan to secure Europa League glory on Wednesday.

Spurs have defeated United three times this season and twice since Ruben Amorim took over from Erik ten Hag in November.

A 3-0 win for Tottenham at Old Trafford in September pushed Ten Hag towards the exit door before Amorim watched his new team go down 4-3 in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in December, while the most recent battle in February finished 1-0 to the north London club.

But Johnson insisted: “I think we know, going into the final, we can’t rely on the fact that we’ve beaten them a few times this season.

“I think it’s about now coming up with a plan because each time we’ve beaten them has been down to different reasons.

“I feel like we’ve done good work preparing for Man United so now it’s about coming up with how we want to win, things we want to do, things we want to stop them from doing so it’s a new opportunity.

“We want to prepare and be as confident as we can.”

Johnson scored for Spurs at Old Trafford in a victory which would have been particularly sweet for his dad David.

Ex-Nottingham Forest forward David Johnson started at United but never made a professional appearance for his boyhood club. Now a regular in the Spurs away end, there is no doubt over his current loyalties.

“I think he obviously liked them because he grew up round that area and played for them but definitely not now! He’s on Spurs’ side,” Johnson said.

“We speak a lot before games, after games. I’m sure it won’t be anything too much just for the final. Just wishing me good luck and that’s it.”

David Johnson’s knack for being in the right place at the right time has been passed down to his son with the Spurs attacker enjoying his best scoring campaign.

Plenty of Johnson’s 17 goals have been first-time finishes at the back post, which has been a hallmark of teams managed by Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

Johnson added: “Yeah, it’s a demand that he puts on us to be in the back post.

“I think last season there were a few instances where I wasn’t in the right position and he gets frustrated because people think it’s a tap-in but if you’re not there, then it goes out for a throw-in.

“It’s just knowing who I am playing with, knowing the type of crosses I am going to get. Almost studying other players in the team, seeing what they like to do, what type of crosses and trying to be in the right position.”

A textbook Johnson finish helped Spurs claim a 5-1 semi-final aggregate win over Bodo/Glimt and while they have struggled in the Premier League, European success has always been a big target.

“Yeah, it’s been a real positive drive for us,” Johnson said.

“When times have been tough and we’ve had to go to some tough places in Europe and got some really good results, it brings the squad together a massive amount.

“The quarter-final, the semi-final, these games have been massive for us. Unbelievable victories, real togetherness and yeah, it just make us stronger and more together.”