Several Premier League and Championship clubs are aiming to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest, with newly-promoted Brentford among them.

Offers have been made to Forest for the versatile attacker, who came through the Academy system at the City Ground and made his debut in the 2019/20 season, playing a handful of games in the Championship.

At least one offer has been put to Forest so far for Johnson, who has two senior Wales caps to his name after playing in friendlies against USA and Mexico last season.

Domestically, he was on loan at Lincoln City for the entirety of 20/21 and played a key role for them in reaching the League One play-off final, where he featured for the full 90 minutes at Wembley in an eventual defeat to Blackpool. He scored 13 goals in all competitions, mainly playing from the sides of the attack but also featuring from a central attacking midfield role at times.

Johnson signed a long-term contract with Forest in 2019, but the length of the deal was not disclosed.

Brentford have so far not made any new signings as they prepare for their first campaign in the top flight since the 46/47 season and they face competition to make Johnson their first.