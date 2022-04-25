Brentford have offered personal terms to Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, as they attempt to get ahead of a series of Premier League rivals for one of the brightest talents in English football.

The 20-year-old was named EFL young player of the year on Sunday night, with that form bringing interest from Leicester City, Newcastle United, Everton and Villarreal.

Johnson’s contract with Forest is up in 2023, and he is unlikely to sign a new deal unless they go up. The player and his party, who include his father, former Forest striker David Johnson, feel he now needs the step up to a higher level.

That is especially the case with a World Cup potentially on the horizon for an international who has now played nine times for Wales.

With one year left on his deal, it would be expected that Johnson would go for a few of between £20-25m.

Brentford have so far made the most progress in their pursuit, and have got to the point where they can offer the 20-year-old a significant improvement on his wages.

His representatives have also had productive meetings with Everton in the last week, although their situation may depend on survival, and further talks are expected with Newcastle United, Leicester and Villarreal.