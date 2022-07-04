Everton, Newcastle United and Brentford are prepared for a bidding war for Brennan Johnson by the end of the season, after the highly-rated winger signed a new contract at newly-promoted Nottingham Forest.

Although the 21-year-old had initially been considering moving on with just a year left on his contract.

Premier League promotion did alter the situation. It was decided, in conjunction with his representatives Footwork Management, that a year in the top division with his boyhood club would be beneficial for all parties.

Forest offered terms that were acceptable to the player, as they were intent on keeping one of their top talents for a first season back in the top division in 23 years, but the deal also means that they will now not lose him on a free if they go down at the end of the season or he performs to such a level that his list of suitors only grows.

The latter is anticipated given the level of Johnson’s performances.

The player’s representatives met with a series of Premier League clubs in the last few months, but it was felt the most beneficial situation for now is staying at the City Ground for at least a year.