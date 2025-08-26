Keith Andrews happy to silence ‘narrative’ around Brentford departures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brentford boss Keith Andrews believes his side’s hard-fought 2-0 Carabao Cup second-round win at Bournemouth will help silence their doubters.

The Bees were among the pre-season favourites for Premier League relegation after losing Thomas Frank, Bryan Mbeumo and captain Christian Norgaard, but rookie head coach Andrews has now won two of his first three games in charge.

He said: “These games are really early in the season and you’re looking for fitness levels and to ensure everyone’s fully up to speed.

“I think you can see that from the games in general over the last couple of weekends, so it’s important to utilise the squads for that reason.

“There were tough calls going into the Villa game at the weekend. Players that were left out would have been frustrated, and tonight shows what we have as a club, as a squad.

“We have a real togetherness and I am really pleased with a lot of the performances tonight.

“Some of the players coming back from long-term injuries in particular have been on a tough journey.

“It’s not easy when you’re not available to play and do the thing you love doing, so with Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey and (Igor) Thiago and his goal there were positives tonight.

“We defended amazingly well again and did the basics of the game that I feel will get you results. We came up with two good goals.

“The reality is there’s probably been a narrative around the club in recent weeks and months, which I understand to a point because of the departures of staff and players.

“But people don’t realise what goes on on a day-to-day basis.”

Fabio Carvalho fired Brentford into the lead 11 minutes before half-time, ghosting onto the end of Kristoffer Ajer’s knockdown from Henry’s cross before tucking home at the far post.

Substitute Thiago doubled Brentford’s lead in the 65th minute after some slack Bournemouth defending.

Frank Onyeka robbed Alex Scott deep inside his own half before picking out Carvalho inside the penalty area and he drew three Bournemouth defenders to the ball before slotting in Thiago to apply the finish.

Bournemouth were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time when Julian Araujo was shown a second yellow card for a late lunge on Thiago.

Home boss Andoni Iraola, who made eight alterations to his starting line—up, said: “When you make changes and they don’t work I will get the blame.

“To advance in these competitions, you have to be very ready and we showed that we were not ready.

“We have some players that are not in the position that we wanted. They need minutes and they can only progress and become better playing minutes.”