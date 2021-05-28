Brentford to make late a check on Christian Norgaard ahead of play-off final

Brentford will make a late call on Christian Norgaard ahead of the play-off final against Swansea

Denmark midfielder Norgaard pulled up injured prior to the semi-final second leg win over Bournemouth

Left-back Rico Henry has been ruled out of the Wembley showpiece with a hamstring injury.

Josh Dasilva and Shandon Baptiste remain long-term absentees.

Swansea will be without Wayne Routledge after the veteran wideman suffered a knee injury in the semi-final win over Barnsley.

Routledge, who has made over 300 appearances in nearly 10 years at Swansea, is out of contract at the end of the season and may have played his last game for the club.

Young midfielder Oli Cooper also misses out after suffering a knee injury in training.

Defender Brandon Cooper had already been ruled out with an ankle sprain, but apart from that namesake boss Steve has a clean bill of health.