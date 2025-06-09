Nathan Collins hopes Thomas Frank remains at Brentford after international break

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nathan Collins will return to Brentford from Republic of Ireland duty hoping Thomas Frank is still in charge amid speculation he is set to be appointed Tottenham boss.

The PA news agency understands Spurs are closing in on the Dane to replace the sacked Ange Postecoglou, after former manager Mauricio Pochettino ruled himself out of the running.

Bees defender Collins admitted it had been difficult to avoid the rumours as he and his international team-mates prepared for Tuesday night’s friendly in Luxembourg.

The 24-year-old said: “Every time I turn on the TV, I see it. I can’t get away from it, unfortunately.

“But I have my own problems with the game tomorrow, staying fit and looking after myself. I haven’t taken too much of an interest.”

Since the squad first assembled in Dublin ahead of Friday night’s friendly draw with Senegal, Collins has been joined at the Gtech Community Stadium by Ireland colleague Caoimhin Kelleher after the keeper completed an £18million move from Liverpool.

The pair have joked about the possibility of the man who signed him leaving within days, but even if that does happen, the defender is confident the club will have a plan.

He said: “Yes, we have been joking about it. But he is all right. Brentford is a good club that whatever happens, they will have a plan. There are good people in the back room plan, so there will be a plan.

“If he stays, even better. We can only see what happens.”

Whatever happens, 26-year-old Kelleher will be lining up in a Brentford shirt next season and his new club-mate cannot wait to play in front of him.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Collins said: “I am looking forward to it. I get on really well with him here.

“He shows his qualities as a keeper as well, but it will be even better when we can train together every day and build our relationship a bit more, on and off the field, to help Brentford and Ireland as well.

“I am buzzing for him. It’s a great move for him and he deserves to be a number one at a club.”

In the meantime, the pair will hope to help extend Ireland’s unbeaten run to four games since they were beaten 5-0 by England in the Nations League at Wembley in November when they run out at the Stade de Luxembourg.

That was a painful evening for Collins and his team-mates, but one he believes served a purpose.

He said: “The hurt in the dressing room after, it was not a nice place. For me, it created a new hunger. It did definitely reset me to want to do better and improve for the next camp.

“It might work in a good way for us.”