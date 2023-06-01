Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lydia Bedford takes Brentford Under-18s reins in landmark appointment for women

Bedford becomes the first female coach to take the reins at a men’s professional side in England.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 01 June 2023 17:48
Lydia Bedford is the former Leicester women’s team manager (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Lydia Bedford is the former Leicester women’s team manager (Isaac Parkin/PA)
(PA Archive)

Lydia Bedford has been announced as Brentford Under-18s head coach in a landmark appointment.

Bedford has left her position as assistant boss with Arsenal’s women team to become the first female coach to take the reins at a men’s professional side in England.

The former Leicester manager is set to work alongside Jon-Paul Pittman, who will join as assistant coach from Forest Green.

Brentford director of football Phil Giles said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve managed to attract such talented coaches as Lydia and Jon-Paul to our under-18 team for next year.

Recommended

“We undertook an extensive recruitment process for these roles. Lydia and Jon-Paul were the two best candidates, and thankfully we were able to finalise their recruitment to the staff.

“I’m sure they will excel, and we all look forward to working with them through pre-season and beyond.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in