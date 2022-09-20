England Under-21s lose Morgan Gibbs-White and Keane Lewis-Potter to injury

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morgan Gibbs-White and Keane Lewis-Potter have pulled out of the England Under-21s squad to face Italy and Germany.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Gibbs-White and Brentford forward Lewis-Potter will remain with their clubs for assessment and treatment.

Their withdrawals means Tyler Morton has been called up by boss Lee Carsley for the first time.

The Liverpool midfielder, on loan at Blackburn, has three caps for the Under-20s.

The Young Lions are preparing for friendlies against Italy in Pescara on Thursday and Germany in Sheffield next Tuesday.