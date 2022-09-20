Jump to content

England Under-21s lose Morgan Gibbs-White and Keane Lewis-Potter to injury

Nottingham Forest midfielder Gibbs-White and Brentford forward Lewis-Potter will remain with their clubs for assessment and treatment

Nick Mashiter
Tuesday 20 September 2022 10:56
(Getty Images)

Morgan Gibbs-White and Keane Lewis-Potter have pulled out of the England Under-21s squad to face Italy and Germany.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Gibbs-White and Brentford forward Lewis-Potter will remain with their clubs for assessment and treatment.

Their withdrawals means Tyler Morton has been called up by boss Lee Carsley for the first time.

The Liverpool midfielder, on loan at Blackburn, has three caps for the Under-20s.

The Young Lions are preparing for friendlies against Italy in Pescara on Thursday and Germany in Sheffield next Tuesday.

