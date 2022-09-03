Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brilliant Ivan Toney hat-trick fires Brentford to thrilling win over Leeds

Brentford 5-2 Leeds United: The striker was unstoppable as the Bees cruised to victory

Andy Sims
Saturday 03 September 2022 17:28
<p>Ivan Toney puts home Brentford’s third goal</p>

Ivan Toney puts home Brentford’s third goal

(Action Images via Reuters)

Ivan Toney’s stunning hat-trick brought up a half-century of Brentford goals and fired them to a breathless 5-2 win over Leeds.

A penalty, a free-kick and a superb improvised finish took the striker’s tally to 52 in just 96 Bees appearances.

Toney’s treble ensured there would be no repeat of the Leeds celebrations of three months ago, back at the scene of the last-minute, last day win which saved them from the drop.

In fact their mood was in stark contrast this time as boss Jesse Marsch managed to get himself sent to the stands as his temper boiled over in the second half.

Brentford were full value for their second win of the season with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa sending them clear after strikes from Luis Sinisterra and Marc Roca had kept Leeds in the match.

Recommended

The opener came after half an hour when a goalmouth scramble prompted a VAR check for a handball by Pascal Struijk, which Leeds survived, and a tug on Toney, which they did not.

Sinisterra was booked for the foul and Toney stepped up to send Illan Meslier the wrong way, extending his perfect record of 18 goals from 18 spot-kicks for the Bees.

He may be deadly from 12 yards, but Toney proved is not bad from 20 either after Shandon Baptiste was fouled, the striker curling a sublime free-kick around the Leeds wall and into the top corner.

However, Leeds hit straight back on the stroke of half time with their first effort on target, Sinisterra pouncing with a low drive from the edge of the box.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney (left) hit a hat-trick (Andrew Matthews/PA)

(PA Wire)

Toney restored Brentford’s two-goal cushion with a composed finish after Meslier came charging out to challenge Keane Lewis-Potter.

With the keeper stranded, Toney produced an exquisite chip to beat the retreating Leeds defence and complete a sparkling treble.

It was all too much for Marsch, who reacted angrily after a Leeds penalty shout came to nothing and was sent off for his protests by referee Robert Jones.

In a rip-roaring finale Patrick Bamford somehow missed an open goal from four yards out before Leeds pulled another back, Marc Roca turning in a cross from Luke Ayling.

Recommended

But Brentford immediately went two in front again when Mbeumo raced through to score, with VAR overturning an offside flag as the ball had flicked Robin Koch’s head before reaching the forward.

Substitute Wissa celebrated his 26th birthday by wrapping up the points when he robbed Diego Llorente and rolled in the fifth.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in