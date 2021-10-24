Brentford welcome Leicester City to west London in the Premier League this Sunday afternoon.

The Bees entered the weekend in the top half of the table after a magnificent start to the season, taking twelve points from eight games, including their opening day victory over Arsenal and exhilarating 3-3 draw with Liverpool.

Thomas Frank’s side did see their momentum halted last week with defeat by Chelsea, but still produced a valiant performance, with only Edouard Mendy’s heroics in goal denying Brentford a point. They will have to make do without striker Yoane Wissa, though, whose prolific start has been curtailed by an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Leicester have recovered from a rocky opening stretch of results and produced a brilliant display last weekend to defeat Manchester United.

Brendan Roders’ side maintained that newfound momentum in midweek, too, as Patson Daka scored all four Leicester goals as they defeated Spartak Moscow.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 2pm on Sunday 24 October.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will not be broadcast live on TV, although highlights will be available on Sky Sports shortly after full-time, as well as on BBC’s Match of the Day later in the evening.

What is the team news?

Brentford will be without Yoane Wissa due to an ankle injury, while Shandon Baptiste, Joshua Dasilva Vand Mads Sorensen have also been ruled out. Vitaly Janelt could feature after recovering from a thigh injury.

Leicester have several injury concerns with Wesley Fofana, Wilfred Ndidi and James Justin all out. Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez are doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Norgaard, Onyeka, Janelt, Henry; Toney, Mbeumo.

Leicester: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Bertrand; Choudhury, Soumare, Madisson, Barnes; Vardy, Daka.

What are the odds?

Brentford - 8/5

Draw - 12/5

Leicester - 13/8

Prediction

Brentford have proven a very difficult side to break down, however, Leicester finally seem to have regathered the form that so nearly propelled them to a top-four place last season. Their quality should shine through in a tense match. Brentford 1-2 Leicester.