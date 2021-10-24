Brentford host Leicester City in the Premier League this afternoon.

Thoma Frank’s side have enjoyed a tremendous season in the top-flight thus far, taking twelve points from their opening eight games, including a victory over Arsenal and a pulsating 3-3 draw against Liverpool. Those results left the Bees in the top half heading into the weekend, despite suffering a close-fought 1-0 defeat against Chelsea last time out.

Leicester, meanwhile, have endured a rather more disappointing start to their campaign, with Brendan Rodgers’ side languishing in eleventh, with just three wins from eight. A fantastic 4-2 victory over Manchester United reversed that slide last week, though, as Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka scored in the latter stages to heap the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Foxes maintained that impetus in midweek with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Spartak Moscow, with Daka scoring all four goals for Leicester, and the Zambian striker will surely be rewarded with a starting place on Sunday.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 2pm on Sunday 24 October.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will not be broadcast live on TV, although highlights will be available on Sky Sports shortly after full-time, as well as on BBC’s Match of the Day later in the evening.

What is the team news?

Brentford will be without Yoane Wissa due to an ankle injury, while Shandon Baptiste, Joshua Dasilva Vand Mads Sorensen have also been ruled out. Vitaly Janelt could feature after recovering from a thigh injury.

Leicester have several injury concerns with Wesley Fofana, Wilfred Ndidi and James Justin all out. Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez are doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Norgaard, Onyeka, Janelt, Henry; Toney, Mbeumo.

Leicester: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Bertrand; Choudhury, Soumare, Madisson, Barnes; Vardy, Daka.

What are the odds?

Brentford - 8/5

Draw - 12/5

Leicester - 13/8

Prediction

Brentford have proven a very difficult side to break down, however, Leicester finally seem to have regathered the form that so nearly propelled them to a top-four place last season. Their quality should shine through in a tense match. Brentford 1-2 Leicester.