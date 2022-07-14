Brentford granted planning permission to improve training facilities
The temporary facilities will be in use for five years as the club look to build a permanent performance centre
Brentford FC are one step closer to a “significant improvement” to their training facilities after Hounslow Council granted planning permission for new buildings at Jersey Road.
The initial plans, now subject to approval by the Mayor of London, are for a temporary facility to be operational “by the end of the year” that will be used by the club’s first and B teams for the next five years.
Brentford’s long-term vision includes plans for a permanent, state-of-the-art performance centre on the site.
A club statement read: “This decision means that the club can replace the existing buildings at Jersey Road. The new training facility, whilst temporary, will be of a much higher standard and represent a significant improvement on what we have now.
“It will act as a stepping-stone towards our longer-term vision for a state-of-the-art performance centre.”
The announcement follows a consultation process with the local community, and preliminary works are now underway.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies