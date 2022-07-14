Jump to content
Brentford granted planning permission to improve training facilities

The temporary facilities will be in use for five years as the club look to build a permanent performance centre

Rachel Steinberg
Thursday 14 July 2022 16:07
Comments
Brentford are one step closer to a significant upgrade to their training facilities (John Walton/PA Images)
(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

Brentford FC are one step closer to a “significant improvement” to their training facilities after Hounslow Council granted planning permission for new buildings at Jersey Road.

The initial plans, now subject to approval by the Mayor of London, are for a temporary facility to be operational “by the end of the year” that will be used by the club’s first and B teams for the next five years.

Brentford’s long-term vision includes plans for a permanent, state-of-the-art performance centre on the site.

A club statement read: “This decision means that the club can replace the existing buildings at Jersey Road. The new training facility, whilst temporary, will be of a much higher standard and represent a significant improvement on what we have now.

“It will act as a stepping-stone towards our longer-term vision for a state-of-the-art performance centre.”

The announcement follows a consultation process with the local community, and preliminary works are now underway.

