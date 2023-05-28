Jump to content

Ethan Pinnock signs new four-year contract at Brentford

The defender, who turns 30 on Monday, will now stay with the Bees until the summer of 2027.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 28 May 2023 10:19
Ethan Pinnock is staying at Brentford (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ethan Pinnock is staying at Brentford (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Ethan Pinnock has signed a new four-year contract at Brentford.

The defender, who turns 30 on Monday, will now stay with the Bees until the summer of 2027.

Pinnock joined Brentford from Barnsley in 2019 and has made 153 appearances for the club.

Bees boss Thomas Frank told the club’s official website: “This is great news for Brentford and I am incredibly pleased that we have Ethan with us for four more years, I am sure our fans are delighted.

“Ethan has been a mountain in defence for us for the last four years. He played a key role in our journey to the top half of the Premier League. He is a top, top player and a great person.

“He has stepped seamlessly in the Premier League and it is an amazing story for him, and for football, that he can progress from non-league to the top of the game so quickly.

“He has proven himself to be a typical Brentford signing, he meets every challenge he faces and we think there is still more development for him.

“Ethan has been so reliable and consistent for us and I am sure that will continue. He will be spending the prime years of his career with us and we look forward to him helping the team be successful in the coming seasons.”

