Henrik Dalsgaard, Luke Daniels and Emiliano Marcondes to leave Brentford

Brentford have announced that Henrik Dalsgaard, Luke Daniels and Emiliano Marcondes will leave the club when their contracts expire on June 30.

After clinching promotion to the Premier League Thomas Frank made decisions about the future of the squad.

Dalsgaard will join Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland bringing an end to his four-year stay at the club after making 40 appearances in his final season with Brentford.

Speaking to the Bees’ official website, Frank said: “Henrik has been one of the players that drives the standards in the group every day, in matches and in training.

“We will miss him around the training ground and wish him all the best for his new start at FCM.”

Marcondes leaves the club after making 97 appearances, the last at Wembley where he scored to put Brentford 2-0 up in the play-off final win over Swansea.

Frank said: “Everyone could see what a big part Emiliano played in getting us promoted through the play-offs.

“Emiliano will be missed by us. I would like to thank him for all his work for us. I am sure he will do a great job for his next club.”

Goalkeeper Luke Daniels is the third player to be released by the club, after four years.

Winston Reid has returned to West Ham following his loan spell. The 32-year-old started seven Sky Bet Championship games and made a late appearance in the play-off final.

Ellery Balcombe, Halil Dervişoğlu, Patrik Gunnarsson, Julian Jeanvier, Dominic Thompson, and Joel Valencia are all now back at Brentford after loan spells elsewhere.