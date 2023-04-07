Forest groundsman and Brentford coach charged over altercation in November

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nottingham Forest’s head groundsman Ewan Hunter and Brentford goalkeeping coach Manu Sotelo have been charged by the Football Association over an alleged pre-match clash.

The pair became involved in a disagreement ahead of the Premier League fixture between the two clubs at the City Ground on November 5.

Hunter has been charged with improper and/or violent conduct, while Sotelo has been accused of improper behaviour.

An FA spokesperson said: “Nottingham Forest’s grounds manager and Brentford’s goalkeeping coach have been charged following an incident that occurred prior to their Premier League game on Saturday 5 November.

“It’s alleged that Ewan Hunter’s behaviour was improper and/or violent and Manu Sotelo’s behaviour was improper.

“Both of them have until Thursday 12 April to provide their respective responses.”

Bees boss Thomas Frank claimed after the dramatic 2-2 draw that Sotelo had been injured during an altercation which it is understood centred on the length of time top-flight clubs are allowed to use the penalty area during their warm-up.

It proved an eventful afternoon with Bryan Mbeumo cancelling out Morgan Gibbs-White’s opener from the penalty spot following a VAR review of Forest keeper Dean Henderson’s challenge on Yoane Wissa.

Wissa later put the visitors ahead only for Mathias Jorgensen’s own goal, which was awarded with the help of goal-line technology, six minutes into stoppage time to hand the home side a point.