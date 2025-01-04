An extremely bad day – Ivan Juric apologises after Saints thrashed by Brentford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Southampton boss Ivan Juric apologised to supporters after his rock-bottom side crashed to a 5-0 defeat at home to Brentford.

Saints’ sorry season slumped to a new low after a brace from Bryan Mbeumo and goals from Kevin Schade, Keane Lewis-Potter and Yoane Wissa secured a first away league win of the campaign for the Bees.

The new manager bounce Southampton were looking for after replacing Russell Martin with Juric has not materialised with the team suffering a third straight defeat since the Croatian was appointed.

They remain stuck on six points from 20 matches and look not only doomed to relegation, but also in serious danger of breaking Derby’s unwanted record of collecting only 11 points over an entire Premier League season.

“An extremely bad day, a really bad game,” said Juric. “There was such a difference between the two teams and I’m disappointed with everything; the team, myself, everybody.

“There has just been two weeks but I expected more, that I could do more with the team.

“The players know the situation is very bad. They’ve been through it before and it’s the same thing. But they have to stick together and try to work harder.

“Today I was thinking about one step forward and we took three steps back. It was a really bad performance.

“In this moment it’s important to concentrate, to stay focus, to work to improve ourselves. We cannot lose 5-0 at home. I feel responsible, sorry. The game it was awful. This day cannot happen anymore.”

Schade fired Brentford ahead after only six minutes, but the floodgates opened after the interval when Mbeumo lashed in the second and then tucked in a penalty.

St Mary’s was almost empty by the time Lewis-Potter and Wissa rubbed salt into the wounds in stoppage time.

“The away win is nice,” said boss Thomas Frank. “But when we look at the performance, I think it’s one of my biggest moments with this Brentford team.

“To come down here, against Southampton, a team fighting to stay in the league with a new manager, is always difficult.

“To win in the way we did with complete control and dominance, giving nothing away, scoring five goals, I’m very pleased and proud of that.

“I spoke to the players about attitude, attitude, attitude, and to be humble, to run hard, to press hard, to defend well, to be 100 per cent focused, and that shows what culture we have at this club.”