It’s often referred to as the most lucrative game in the English calendar, and it will certainly mean the most to these sets of players, as Brentford and Swansea go head to head for a place in the Premier League.

The Bees went close last year, only to be denied at Wembley by Fulham, and they’ll be desperate to go one better this time around and take their spot in the top flight.

Swansea themselves have already outdone last year’s exertions, when they reached the play-offs but lost out in the semis - to Brentford, of course.

Whether that makes it a sense of revenge for the Welsh side or a certainty among Brentford’s players that they can see off their final opponents when it really matters most is yet to be seen.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Championship play-off final.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday, 29 May at Wembley.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with subscribers able to stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Rico Henry and Christian Norgaard are the doubts for Brentford, while Josh Dasilva is out and Shandon Baptiste is sidelined.

Steven Benda is the only likely absentee for Swansea.

Predicted line-ups

BRE - Raya; Dalsgaard, Jansson, Pinnock; Rasmussen, Jensen, Janelt, Canos; Marcondes, Toney, Forss

SWA - Woodman; Naughton, Cabango, Guehi, Bidwell; Grimes, Fulton, Hourihane; Ayew, Routledge, Lowe

Odds

Brentford - 15/16

Draw - 5/2

Swansea - 39/10

Prediction

They fell short last year but Brentford will finally see through the job and reach the promised land this time around. Brentford 2-1 Swansea.