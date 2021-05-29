Brentford and Swansea City meet in the Championships play-off final at Wembley on Saturday, with the winner heading for the prestige and the riches of England’s top flight.

The Bees will look to 32-goal striker Ivan Toney to fire them into the Premier League, having reached this stage last year before suffering heartache in the final against Fulham.

They beat Swansea in the semis last term to reach Wembley - now they must do the same at Wembley to make good on the steady progression which has been seen at the club over the past few seasons.

However, Steve Cooper and the Swans will be keen to upset the party once more, after a fantastic season of their own saw the Welsh side end the campaign just one place behind Brentford.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Championship play-off final.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday, 29 May at Wembley.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with subscribers able to stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Rico Henry and Christian Norgaard are the doubts for Brentford, while Josh Dasilva is out and Shandon Baptiste is sidelined.

Steven Benda is the only likely absentee for Swansea.

Predicted line-ups

BRE - Raya; Dalsgaard, Jansson, Pinnock; Rasmussen, Jensen, Janelt, Canos; Marcondes, Toney, Forss

SWA - Woodman; Naughton, Cabango, Guehi, Bidwell; Grimes, Fulton, Hourihane; Ayew, Routledge, Lowe

Odds

Brentford - 15/16

Draw - 5/2

Swansea - 39/10

Prediction

They fell short last year but Brentford will finally see through the job and reach the promised land this time around. Brentford 2-1 Swansea.