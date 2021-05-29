Brentford promoted to Premier League after defeating Swansea in Championship play-off final

Brentford defeated 10-man Swansea 2-0 at Wembley to secure promotion to the Premier League.

The Bees secured redemption after defeat in the Championship play-off final last season against Fulham thanks to first-half goals from top scorer Ivan Toney’s penalty and Emiliano Marcondes.

And despite trailing by two goals after 20 minutes, Steve Cooper’s side rallied early in the second half.

But their hopes were dashed when Jay Fulton received a straight red card with 25 minutes remaining due for a late challenge on Mathias Jensen.

The result sees Brentford join Norwich City and Watford in English football’s top tier next season, while the Swans will have to rebound with inspiration taken from their opponents today after displaying their own resilience this season.

Captain Pontus Jansson said: "I'm so proud of these players, last year we had a big disappointment, finally we're here.

“This year we had a very strong group, strong character, we believed in it from day one. From day one in pre-season we said, 'be clever, focus on the next game'. I’m so proud and so happy, this means so much to me. It’s what makes me proudest [after questions over why he joined from Leeds].

“I love Brentford so much, but thanks also to Bielsa and Leeds.”

