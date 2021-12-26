Thomas Frank knows how important Ivan Toney is for Brentford
The 25-year-old returned to action as a second-half substitute in the midweek Carabao Cup loss to Chelsea after a spell out with coronavirus.
Thomas Frank admits Ivan Toney is crucial to his Brentford game plan and the striker is likely to start at Brighton on Boxing Day.
The 25-year-old returned to action as a second-half substitute in the midweek Carabao Cup loss to Chelsea after a spell out with coronavirus.
Bees manager Frank has not confirmed Toney, who has scored five goals this term, will definitely start at the Amex Stadium but he is certainly keen to get him back in action as quickly as possible.
“He is fine,” Frank said. “He should be in a better place for Boxing Day. I will not name the team before Boxing Day but we will see.
“There is a good chance he will start and it is no secret that I would prefer to start him if he is fit and ready, and also to play him as many minutes as possible, so I can go with the right intensity that I want. I hope that will be the plan.”
Meanwhile, Frank has continued to trumpet the England prospects of left-back Rico Henry.
The Dane has tipped the 24-year-old former Walsall defender, who was named in the PFA Championship team of the year last season, as a future international and feels he is constantly improving.
Frank said: “I think Rico is a very interesting left-back and for England I would understand if they look at him and were very aware of him.
“He needs to keep the consistency of those (good) performances. If he does that then I think at one stage he will get his England chance because, with left-backs, it is difficult to get top ones in that position.
“He needs to develop but he is lightning quick, his one-on-one defensive side of the game is crazily good and he has added goals to his CV as well. He is a very interesting prospect.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies