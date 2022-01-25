Brentford have upped their offer for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, amid an expected move from Newcastle United.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has become one of the most pursued young players in the Championship, and sparkled in Forest's push for promotion. Johnson has six goals in 28 league games, and the feeling is naturally that he is more than ready for the Premier League, and can prove a difference in a relegation battle.

The situation is complicated since any sale this January would disrupt Forest's promotion ambitions, but the fact his contract runs out in 2023 means the Championship club would likely have to accept less in the summer.

It is understood they would accept a bid of around £20m, although Brentford are still short of that.

There is pressure as Eddie Howe is a huge fan of the player, and Newcastle are expected to bid. That just may depend on a few moving parts, as they are still hopeful of a deal for Jesse Lingard.

Forest are currently eighth in the Championship, just two places and four points outside the play-off spots after winning four of their last six league games.

While Brentford are 14th in the top flight, four places above Newcastle and with six wins compared to the Magpies’ two this season, the Bees have suffered a huge recent drop-off in fortunes, losing six of their last seven Premier League encounters.

Johnson has been capped seven times at senior international level by Wales, having previously represented England at youth level.