Man Utd talks for Bryan Mbeumo continue after Brentford turn down latest offer
United are pushing to bring in the 25-year-old forward.
Brentford have rejected Manchester United’s latest bid worth up to £62.5million for Bryan Mbeumo, the PA news agency understands.
United are pushing to bring in the 25-year-old forward, having completed the capture of Matheus Cunha earlier this month.
The Brazil international arrived from Wolves in a £62.5m deal, which is the amount United’s latest offer for Mbeumo came to when add-ons were included.
But Brentford are understood to have rebuffed that approach, just like a previous offer worth up to £55m, and talks continue over a move that the player is understood to have expressed his desire to make.
Spurs, now managed by Mbeumo’s ex-Bees boss Thomas Frank, are also interested in the Cameroon international.
The forward’s contract at Brentford expires next summer, although there is an option to extend by a further year.