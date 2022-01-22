A rogue drone circling the Brentford Community Stadium forced the Premier League club’s match with Wolves to be suspended as officials called the players off the pitch.

Play between Brentford and Wolves had to be halted twice in a bizarre first half. First, a sickening clash of heads between Brentford team-mates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry which left both bleeding heavily resulted in a lengthy stoppage and the use of concussion substitutes.

Then the match, which was 0-0 at the time, was paused half an hour into the 3pm kick-off in West London, and the players had to leave the field after what was announced as an “unofficial drone” hovered above the stadium.

The drone soon disappeared and the players returned after a 15-minute delay for a brief warm-up before restarting the match. Officials added on 19 minutes to the first half.

Brentford and Wolves players leave the field (Reuters)

Football matches are suspended when drones fly overhead for a number of reasons, including the possible threat of terrorism and the safety of players and fans in the ground, as well as the potential for the illegal broadcasting of match action.

In 2015, 42-year-old Nigel Wilson from Bingham, Nottinghamshire was fined £1,800 for flying drones over football stadiums and London landmarks.