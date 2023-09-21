Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brighton go into their first Europa League match fresh off the back of a dominant victory at Old Trafford.

After an impressive Premier League campaign last season Brighton qualified for the European competition for the first time in the club’s 122-year history.

The first European visitors to the Amex will be AEK Athens, and the crowd is expected to be fully behind the team.

Some of the team do have European experience, including Joel Veltman, who played in the 2017 final of the competition and will pass on that experience to their teammates.

Everything you need to know about the Europa League clash.

When is Brighton v AEK Athens?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday 21 September at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.

Where can I watch it?

Brighton vs AEK Athens will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7.45pm. It will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and desktop website for subscribers.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Brighton vs AEK Athens then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Team news

Evan Ferguson was only fit to come off the bench at the weekend, but might be pushing for a start in the Europa League.

Solly March missed the game in Manchester with a muscle issue, but could have been rested with one eye on Europe.

Pervis Estupinan also missed out at Manchester following a busy international break but should be fit to face Athens.

Predicted lineup

Brighton XI: Steele, Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Milner, Adingra, Lallana, Mitoma, Welbeck

Odds

Brighton 1/7

Draw 9/2

AEK Athens 12/1

Prediction

Given Brighton’s impressive start to the current season, their win at the weekend and the home advantage, it will be hard to look past the south coast side.

Brighton 2-0 AEK Athens