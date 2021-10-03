Takehiro Tomiyasu says Arsenal ‘don’t have to be negative’ after Brighton draw

Takehiro Tomiyasu suggested Arsenal’s drab Premier League draw at Brighton was a case of after the Lord Mayor’s show following last weekend’s derby destruction of Tottenham.

The Gunners were second best on the south coast as their three-match winning run in the top flight ended in uninspiring fashion against the high-flying Seagulls.

Mikel Arteta’s men flew out of the blocks en route to beating Spurs 3-1 last weekend but struggled to find any attacking rhythm in Saturday’s rain-soaked encounter at the Amex Stadium which ended 0-0.

Japan international Tomiyasu remains unbeaten in four league outings since his deadline-day arrival from Italian club Bologna and was eager to stay upbeat in spite of the below-par performance.

“It’s always difficult to play after (a game) against Tottenham but I think we had to be more aggressive,” said the 22-year-old defender.

“It was not enough for us. We have to think positively about one point because we couldn’t play our game – they controlled most of the time.

“But I think the atmosphere (in the changing room) is good because we took 10 points in the four games.

“We don’t have to be negative, we just focus on the next game after the international week.”

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed against the outside of a post in the first half, while Emile Smith Rowe had the visitors’ best opening of the second period.

But Brighton enjoyed greater possession and opportunities, although only two of their 21 attempts were on target.

Prior to the arrival of right-back Tomiyasu, the Gunners lost their first three top-flight fixtures without scoring – including tough assignments against European champions Chelsea and Premier League title holders Manchester City – and were bottom of the table.

“I don’t know about the first three games because I was not here,” he said.

“I played only four games but every game makes me develop, so I need to keep on going like this. I have to be better.

“I have to show my value also during training, otherwise I can’t play the games. I have to push myself every day.”

Having flirted with relegation for much of last season, Brighton would have gone second with a win over the Gunners.

Albion head coach Graham Potter felt the display was his side’s best of the campaign so far, with the draw making it an impressive 14 points from seven games.

Asked what had changed since last term, he replied: “The points tally, to be honest – that’s what’s improved.

“We played well last year; you know how it is, if you’re performing well but not getting results then there must be something wrong, margins can go against you in this league, that’s how it is.

“We’ve had a resilience about us this year, great spirit, fantastic togetherness in the group, performances have been relatively consistent – I think (Saturday) was probably our best one of the season.

“We have got a nice foundation but that’s all it is, we need to keep working.”