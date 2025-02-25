Danny Welbeck helps Brighton lay down marker in European battle with Bournemouth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Danny Welbeck made an instant impact from the bench as Brighton & Hove Albion registered a third-successive Premier League win by beating fellow European hopefuls Bournemouth 2-1.

With both sides dreaming of qualifying for continental football next season, substitute Welbeck rolled home a 75th-minute winner, having just come on in place of Joao Pedro.

Pedro won and converted an early penalty to put the Seagulls in front at the Amex Stadium before Justin Kluivert rifled home a thunderous, second-half leveller for the Cherries.

Brighton’s victory, which followed emphatic successes against Chelsea and rock-bottom Southampton, lifts to them eighth place on 43 points, below their opponents only on goal difference.

Defeat for Andoni Iraola’s visitors was a second in succession and ended their seven-game unbeaten away run dating back to early November.

Bournemouth travelled along the south coast without the services of suspended defender Illia Zabarnyi following a failed appeal against his disputed weekend red card during Saturday’s surprise 1-0 loss to lowly Wolves.

Midfielder Tyler Adams and winger David Brooks were recalled in place of Zabarnyi and Marcus Tavernier, prompting a backline reshuffle involving James Hill and captain Lewis Cook, while Brighton handed a full Premier League debut to Diego Gomez as part of two changes from their 4-0 weekend triumph at St Mary’s.

January signing Gomez was heavily involved in a bright start which brought a 12th-minute breakthrough.

open image in gallery Joao Pedro kept his cool from the penalty spot ( Steven Paston/PA Wire )

Moments after releasing Kaoru Mitoma, who poked agonisingly wide, the Paraguay midfielder produced another incisive pass, which led to Pedro being brought down by Cherries goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Referee Michael Oliver duly pointed to the spot and Pedro calmly sent Kepa the wrong way to find the bottom-left corner from 12 yards.

Bournemouth boss Iraola, who hailed Brighton as “one of the best teams of the league” during his pre-match press conference, was visibly frustrated by the penalty award.

His side suffered a further setback when creative midfielder Ryan Christie was replaced by Alex Scott due to injury before Antoine Semenyo was denied an equaliser by the knee of Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

As the entertaining, end-to-end action continued amid some robust challenges, Albion were unfortunate not to double their advantage in the 37th minute.

In-form winger Mitoma volleyed into the ground following Tariq Lamptey’s cross from the right, only to see his effort rebound off the right post.

Iraola brought on Tavernier for Brooks following the break in a bid to generate some attacking spark. Bournemouth began the second period with greater intent and levelled in spectacular fashion in the 61st minute.

open image in gallery Justin Kluivert’s equaliser ultimately proved in vain ( Action Images via Reuters )

Kluivert collected the ball from Milos Kerkez wide on the left before driving forward, cutting inside Lamptey and Yankuba Minteh to unleash a stunning drive into top-right corner in front of the travelling fans.

Buoyed by the eye-catching equaliser, Bournemouth looked certain to snatch the lead just eight minutes later.

Substitute Scott appeared set for a tap-in at the back post after Tavernier’s initial effort from the left deflected across goal but he was beaten to the loose ball by stretching team-mate Dango Ouattara, whose attempt was repelled by Verbruggen.

That miss became more costly 15 minutes from time when Brighton decisively regained the lead as Welbeck, who missed the weekend win at Southampton through injury, stylishly announced his arrival.

The former England forward was slipped in by Georginio Rutter and took a touch before coolly finishing via the right post.

Cherries keeper Kepa connected with a Kluivert delivery after being sent up for a corner during five minutes of added time but Brighton avoided a dramatic late twist to hang on for a precious three points.