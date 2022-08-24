Brighton progress to third round with victory at Forest Green

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brighton ensured they would not be victims of a Carabao Cup upset with a 3-0 win at Forest Green.

Deniz Undav marked his full debut with a goal while strikes from Steve Alzate and Evan Ferguson sealed the second-round win at the New Lawn on Wednesday.

But the scoreline somewhat flattered the visitors and they were made to fight by resolute Rovers with Jason Steele denying Josh March and Kyle McAllister.

Graham Potter made 11 changes from Sunday’s 2-0 win at West Ham and there was little early rhythm from the Seagulls.

League One Rovers pressed without any end product and were unable to test Steele before Brighton came close when Undav’s flick from Julio Enciso’s corner bounced off the post after 27 minutes.

That chance aside, the hosts were cool at the back and, in truth, Brighton rarely looked like finding a route through until Undav struck eight minutes before the break.

The Seagulls managed to wriggle behind Rovers for the first time and Undav latched onto Ferguson’s ball to hold off Oliver Casey and fire in.

If that was harsh on the hosts a second, which came in first-half injury time, was even harder for them to take as Alzate scored his first goal for 18 months.

The midfielder collected the ball and drilled into the bottom corner from 20 yards to give Forest Green – who were never outclassed – a mountain to climb.

Steele superbly denied March after Baily Cargill’s excellent pass sent McAllister away just after the break.

Undav wasted a fine chance for a third when he headed wide after 64 minutes and Brighton needed to ride out some uncomfortable moments as Forest Green pushed to find a way back.

It needed Steele to be alert to stop McAllister from making it a nervy finish when he denied the substitute after he burst through with four minutes left.

Yet Brighton added gloss to the scoreline when Ferguson squeezed in his first Seagulls goal in injury time.