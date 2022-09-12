Football rumours: Ange Postecoglou being considered for Brighton manager
Brighton are believed to be impressed by Celtic’s transformation under the 57-year-old
What the papers say
The Times reports Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is a candidate to succeed Graham Potter at Brighton. The Scottish giants have been revitalised under the Australian, claiming both the Premiership title and League Cup. Brighton are believed to be impressed by Celtic’s transformation under the 57-year-old, and have added Postecoglou to a longer list of contenders as they work towards drawing up a shortlist.
Liverpool are gearing up to make a move for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, according to the Daily Express. Citing Calciomercato, the paper says the Reds are tracking the 24-year-old closely as they seek an answer to their midfield woes. Sangare has previously been linked with Manchester United, while West Ham, Leicester and AC Milan are also interested.
The Daily Mail, via Corriere dello Sport, says Chelsea have received a boost to their pursuit of Portugal winger Rafael Leao. The 23-year-old has reportedly stalled on his contract talks with AC Milan over Leao’s £6m-a-year wage demands.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Adama Traore: Calciomercato says Everton have set their sights on the Mali winger, who has starred this season for Hungarian side Ferencvaros.
Douglas Luiz: Liverpool may offer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a possible swap deal for the Aston Villa midfielder.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.