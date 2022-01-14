Both Brighton and Crystal Palace will be looking to continue their efforts to get into the top half of table by picking up all three points in the A23 derby.

Both sides have been credited with playing impressive football this season and have been praised for their style of play, particularly in the attacking third of the pitch.

The two sides have also been lauded for their use of young players with the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Conor Gallagher and Michael Olise impressing when given the opportunity for their respective team.

A dramatic 1-1 draw occurred the last time the two sides met, and neutral fans will be hoping for a similar outcome this time round, between the teams led by Graham Potter and Patrick Vieira, respectively.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8:00pm GMT on Friday 14 January at the American Express Community Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Ultra HD, with coverage beginning at 7pm. Subscribers can stream the fixture via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Crystal Palace are without Wilfried Zaha, Cheikhou Kouyate and Jordan Ayew - who are all taking part in the African Cup of Nations. However, this will give Palace fans the opportunity to see their exciting, young attacking players with Michael Olise and Ebere Eze set to feature heavily. Olise impressed at Millwall on the weekend, scoring a lovely goal to equalise before setting up Palace’s winner. Eze will also be hoping to start for the first time in the league this season.

Yves Bissouma is also at AFCON, representing Mali, and will be missing from the game. Graham Potter will be hoping that Lewis Dunk recovers from a knee injury in time to lead the side out but time seems to be against the 30-year-old defender. It is also looking like Enock Mwepu won’t recover in time for the clash on Friday.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Burn; Lamptey, Lallana, Moder, Cucurella; Mac Allister; Trossard, Maupay

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Hughes, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Eze

Odds

Brighton 15/13

Draw 23/10

Crystal Palace 3/1

Prediction

With both teams without key players, there could be a surprise hero to come out of the game. Brighton will look to continue their good run of recent results and home advantage will prove vital as they beat Crystal Palace in a closely fought contest. Brighton 2-1 Crystal Palace