Brighton and Crystal Palace meet in the A23 derby at the American Express Community Stadium.

The last time the two sides met earlier in the season, the Palace players and the Selhurst Park crowd went home disappointed at having the three points snatched out of their hands in the last minute.

Neal Maupay popped up with a 95th minute equaliser to rescue a point for the south coast side and give their travelling fans something to cheer on their way home.

Both sides have impressed this season with both Graham Potter and Patrick Vieira, respectively, receiving plaudits for their management style and their way of playing football. The two teams will be looking to secure a top-half finish this season and with just four points separating the sides, this may prove a vital result come the end of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8:00pm GMT on Friday 14 January at the American Express Community Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Ultra HD, with coverage beginning at 7pm. Subscribers can stream the fixture via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Crystal Palace are without Wilfried Zaha, Cheikhou Kouyate and Jordan Ayew - who are all taking part in the African Cup of Nations. However, this will give Palace fans the opportunity to see their exciting, young attacking players with Michael Olise and Ebere Eze set to feature heavily. Olise impressed at Millwall on the weekend, scoring a lovely goal to equalise before setting up Palace’s winner. Eze will also be hoping to start for the first time in the league this season.

Yves Bissouma is also at AFCON, representing Mali, and will be missing from the game. Graham Potter will be hoping that Lewis Dunk recovers from a knee injury in time to lead the side out but time seems to be against the 30-year-old defender. It is also looking like Enock Mwepu won’t recover in time for the clash on Friday.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Burn; Lamptey, Lallana, Moder, Cucurella; Mac Allister; Trossard, Maupay

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Hughes, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Eze

Odds

Brighton 15/13

Draw 23/10

Crystal Palace 3/1

Prediction

With both teams without key players, there could be a surprise hero to come out of the game. Brighton will look to continue their good run of recent results and home advantage will prove vital as they beat Crystal Palace in a closely fought contest. Brighton 2-1 Crystal Palace