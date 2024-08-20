Brighton break club-record with Georginio Rutter signing

Support truly

Brighton have completed a club-record £40m deal to sign forward Georginio Rutter from Leeds United.

Rutter scored eight goals and made 16 assists in 51 appearances for Leeds last season prompting Brighton to fork out a club-record fee to secure his services before the end of the transfer window.

The Frenchman is Brighton’s seventh signing of the summer, with Brajan Gruda, Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer, Ibrahim Osman, Malick Junior Yalcouye and Amario Cozier-Duberry all new arrivals on the south coast.

Brighton activated Rutter’s release clause (£40m) last week and verbally came to an agreement with the player before ensuring the deal got over the line on Monday evening.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “Georginio is a player who has the capabilities to get fans off their seats and really showed what he can do in English football with Leeds last season - but I have known about him since he played in Germany for Hoffenheim.

“Now we have to integrate him into the team. We’re looking forward to working with him.”

Brighton technical director David Weir added: “Georginio is a player we have been looking at for a while. He’s a strong technical player and one we are excited to bring to the club. We look forward to seeing him continue to develop with us.”

Rutter’s departure is another blow for Leeds who are looking to earn promotion back to the Premier League this season. They have already had to sell Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville to Tottenham and West Ham respectively with Rutter’s exit a big blow to their promotion hopes..

A Leeds United statement read: “Every effort was made to keep Georginio at Elland Road despite his exit clause being activated, but he was persistent and adamant in his desire to leave and we respect his decision.

“Georginio now departs Leeds United having made a total of 66 appearances, scoring eight goals over an 18-month spell.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Georgie for his efforts both on and off the pitch, along with his exemplary attitude and professionalism during his time at the club. We wish him all the very best for the future.”