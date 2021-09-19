Leicester City will look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday when they face Brighton and Hove Albion.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are currently ninth in the league after recording two wins and two losses in the campaign so far, most recently a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Not only will Rodgers want to bounce back from that but also their 2-2 draw in the Europa League against Napoli on Thursday. The Foxes were 2-0 up in the match until the Italian side scored two late scores to level.

The manager told BT Sport post-match: “The crime isn’t giving away the two goals, the crime is if you don’t learn from it. I’m sure that is something this young team will do. The support was amazing, the noise, how they tried to lift the team, they gave us everything.”

But how can fans watch the game and who is thought to be starting the match? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 2pm on Sunday, 19 September at the American Express Community Stadium.

Where can I watch?

The fixture is unavailable to watch in the UK but highlights of the game will be shown on Match of the Day 2. The programme will air at 10.30pm BST on BBC One.

Team news

For Brighton, Tariq Lamptey is nearly back from injury, but the Carabao Cup is more likely for his return. Adam Webster will miss out with a hamstring injury and Pascal Gross is still self-isolating due to Covid-19 regulations. Enock Mwepu is back and Dan Burn could feature after his knee injury. Aaron Connolly has overcome his glute injury and could be involved.

For Leicester, James Justin, Wesley Fofana and Ayoze Perez (suspended) will miss out while Jonny Evans has a foot injury picked up in the Europe League match with Napoli on Thursday.

Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans could earn recalls after resting midweek.

Predicted line-ups

Sanchez; Veltman, Duffy, Dunk, Cucurella; Lallana, Bissouma; Trossard, Mac Allister, March; Maupay

Schmeichel; Pereira, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Ndidi, Tielemans; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Odds

Brighton - 17/10

Draw - 21/10

Leicester - 13/8

Prediction

Brighton may be heading into this match off the back of a win but their track record against Leicester doesn’t go in their favour. Brendan Rodgers’ side will be strong and can do enough to grab three points away from home. Brighton 1-2 Leicester.