After thrashing Wolves, Brighton take on Manchester United looking to continue to press for a place in European competition next season.

Five teams remain in contention for a Europa League qualification spot, with Brighton right in the mix in eighth and only two points back from Tottenham.

Their opponents are unbeaten in five Premier League games and should be secure in the top four, but will be tested on a trip south.

Bruno Fernandes’ first-half goal secured a narrow victory over Aston Villa in their last league outing.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Brighton vs Manchester United?

Brighton vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 4 May at the Amex Stadium near Brighton.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Joel Veltman is a doubt for Brighton after limping off during the win over Wolves. Billy Gilmour has seldom featured under Roberto De Zerbi, but impressed in that 6-0 victory, and could again start in midfield.

Manchester United’s injury issues at the back may see Luke Shaw once more deployed as a centre half. Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s defensive prowess might earn him the nod at right back, while Erik ten Hag could also look to refresh his forward line.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton XI: Steele; Gross, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gilmour; March, Undav, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Odds

Brighton win 17/16

Draw 3/1

Manchester United win 11/4

Prediction

A score draw. Brighton 2-2 Manchester United