Manchester United sign Maya Le Tissier from Brighton for undisclosed fee

The 20-year-old has signed a three-year contract

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 20 July 2022 14:36
Defender Maya Le Tissier has left Brighton to join Manchester United (John Walton/PA)
Defender Maya Le Tissier has left Brighton to join Manchester United (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Manchester United have signed defender Maya Le Tissier from Barclays Women’s Super League rivals Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old, who holds the record for the most WSL appearances made by a teenager (53), has agreed a three-year contract with United.

She has represented England at under-23 level, having previously captained her country’s under-17 side.

“It’s very special for me to come to a club like Manchester United,” she told her new club’s website. “The ambition and values of the club suit me as a person and it’s a very exciting project here that I want to be a part of.

“Today is a very proud moment for me and I can’t wait to pull on the famous red shirt.”

Guernsey-born Le Tissier played 73 times, scoring twice, during four years with the Seagulls.

Maya Le Tissier (left) spent four years with Brighton (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

United boss Marc Skinner said: “The recruitment of Maya is a continued sign of this football club’s ambition.

“Maya is a player that we have been monitoring for a while and, as expected, she is developing into one of the brightest young players in the country.”

Brighton manager Hope Powell told her club’s website: “Maya is one of the best young players in the WSL and we’re really sorry to see her go. It has been a privilege to play an integral role in her development.

“We wish her the best at Manchester United.”

