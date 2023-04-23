(PA)

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Follow live coverage as Brighton and Hove Albion take on Manchester United in the FA Cup today.

The winners will be coming back to Wembley at the end of the season for the final itself, but for now they are both vying for the right to face Manchester City after Riyad Mahrez’s hat-trick saw Pep Guardiola’s team see off Sheffield United yesterday.

In Premier League terms it’s Man United who have the advantage this term, sat in the top four while Brighton are eighth, but Roberto De Zerbi’s side have impressed many this term and have troubled the bigger clubs with regularity. Erik ten Hag’s team have suffered a recent setback too after being knocked out of Europe by Sevilla in midweek.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below: