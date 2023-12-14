Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brighton must beat Marseille to secure top spot in Europa League Group B and progress directly to the last 16 of the competition.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are a point behind their visitors after five group matches in their first European campaign, with both sides having won their last three competition matches.

Each side is assured of progressing, but with the runners-up having to negotiate a knockout round play-off against a side dropping down from the Champions League, topping the group is valuable.

Marseille are managed by Gennaro Gattuso, and currently sixth in Ligue 1.

When is Brighton vs Marseille?

Brighton vs Marseille is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 14 December at the Amex Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7.45pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that Brighton have no fresh injury concerns, though Jakub Moder is unavailable having been left out of the Europa League squad list. De Zerbi is still dealing with a number of longer-term absentees, but Danny Welbeck is moving closer to a return and could be on the bench for the Premier League game against Arsenal this weekend.

Joaquin Correa and Valentin Rongier have been ruled out for Marseille due to injury, and Geoffrey Kondogbia is a doubt. Gennaro Gattuso used a back three in the Ligue 1 win against Lorient but may return to a four here.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton XI: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Igor, Hinshelwood; Gilmour, Gross,; Adingra, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson.

Marseille XI: Lopez; Clauss, Gigot, Mbemba, Lodi; Sarr, Ounahi, Veretout, Harit; Ndiaye, Aubameyang.

Odds

Brighton win 13/20

Draw 67/20

Marseille win 4/1

Prediction

A narrow home win. Brighton 2-1 Marseille.