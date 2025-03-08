Joao Pedro scores late penalty as Brighton finally beat Fulham in Premier League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joao Pedro scored a stoppage-time penalty as Brighton finally beat Fulham in the Premier League at the 10th attempt, securing a 2-1 win.

Albion looked set to be frustrated by the Cottagers once again, having never beaten them in nine previous attempts.

But Pedro’s spot-kick at the death settled the battle of the European hopefuls in Brighton’s favour and moved them up to sixth, just a point behind Manchester City in fourth.

Raul Jimenez’s opener for Fulham had earlier been cancelled out by Jan Paul van Hecke’s towering header in the first half.

These two teams both reached the FA Cup quarter-finals last weekend after extra time and, in Fulham’s case at Manchester United, penalties.

Whether they were still feeling the effects may have contributed to a flat opening half an hour.

Yasin Ayari had a shot deflected wide and Yankuba Minteh’s effort was tipped around a post by Bernd Leno, who also held Pedro’s drive from the edge of the box.

For Fulham, Emile Smith Rowe’s shot through the legs of Van Hecke flew just wide.

But the deadlock was broken in the 35th minute after a moment of inspiration from Alex Iwobi, who outstripped Pervis Estupinan and Ayari down the right wing.

Iwobi’s looping cross flew just over the head of Van Hecke and straight on to the chest of Jimenez.

The Mexico striker controlled it superbly with his first touch, before lashing the ball left-footed past Seagulls keeper Bart Verbruggen from a tight angle with his second.

But six minutes later Van Hecke made amends when he was left unmarked in the opposition area to haul Brighton level.

The Dutch centre-half arrived at the far post to power a header from Ayari’s free-kick across Leno and in off the opposite upright.

After the break Pedro played a neat one-two with Georginio Rutter in the area but he ended up in the near-post side-netting while his shot sailed past the far post.

Kaoru Mitoma, passed fit despite going off at Newcastle last weekend, and Simon Adingra both had goals ruled out for offside as the hosts poured forward.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler turned to Danny Welbeck, who had come on as a substitute to score the winner in successive 2-1 Seagulls victories.

But the veteran striker could not complete a notable hat-trick of sorts, sending a presentable close-range header from Pedro’s cross wide of the target.

Instead, with the five minutes of added time already up, Pedro was tripped in the box by Harrison Reed, referee Sam Barrott pointed to the spot and Brighton finally ended their Fulham hoodoo.